Warm, breezy weekend ahead; rain returns early next week

High pressure will build into the area over the weekend leading to quiet weather and warm temperatures that will be more typical of late May.

Sunshine returns on Friday with high temperatures near 60° along with a northwest wind that will gust up to 30 mph at times.

Saturday and Sunday will both feature sunshine and high temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. Saturday will be the more breezy of the two with a southerly wind driving in the warmer air as gusts may get up to 30 mph at times.

High temperatures in the 70s will carry over into Monday before a storm system approaches Monday night into Tuesday leading to rain.

Rain looks to be more steady on Tuesday with some thunderstorms even possible that may put down some heavier downpours at times. High temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be in the 60s. The wind will be brisk with gusts up to 35-40 mph possible.

Following the storm, temperatures are expected to cool off to near average in the 50s the rest of the week.