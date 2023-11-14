Warm, breezy through midweek followed by cooldown into weekend

The warm spell that has gripped the area over the last several days will persist through the middle of the week before cooler weather arrives heading into the weekend.

Tuesday will be a breezy day with gusts around 40 mph at times. The southerly wind will help drive temperatures to near or in the low 60s across the ABC 6 Weather First viewing area. Clouds will build throughout the day ahead of a weak front that will pass through on Wednesday.

More of the same is expected on Wednesday although it will be less windy. High temperatures are expected to once again be near 60° under a mostly sunny sky.

Winds will ramp up once again on Thursday with the potential of some gusts over 40 mph. The southerly wind will again help boost temperatures into the low 60s.

A cold front will slide through Thursday night bringing in some cooler air for Friday as high temperatures will cool back off into the 40s which is closer to average. No precipitation is expected as moisture is rather limited.

High temperatures over the weekend will generally be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Night lows will be in the 20s and 30s.