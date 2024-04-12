Warm, breezy and bright weekend ahead

The weekend ahead will be a bright one filled with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures.

High pressure will move southeast of the area on Saturday with winds switching to the south which will help drive in warmer air. Wind gusts may reach 30 mph at times. After a chilly start in the upper 30s, high temperatures will climb into the low 70s by afternoon. It’ll be a great day for the stream trout season opener in Minnesota.

A weak cold front will pass through early Sunday with winds switching to the north. It won’t be as breezy on Sunday and there will be a lack of cold air behind the front. The day will be sunny with temperatures similar to Saturday with highs in the low 70s.

The warmth carries over into Monday with highs back in the 70s before a storm arrives Monday night and Tuesday leading to showers and thunderstorms and cooler temperatures.