Update on rain chances Monday and Tuesday

Yeah… still not a lot of rain in the forecast here. In fact, some of us are likely not going to see rain at all. A round of sprinkles passes during the afternoon. We get some clearing overnight before more clouds return on Tuesday with isolated showers again.

Rainfall totals will be lucky to hit a quarter of an inch, and that’s if we manage to get some heavier rainfall in northern Iowa. Although, there is more confidence that the scenario of isolated showers plays out. Friday remains our best chance for rain.