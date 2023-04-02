Upcoming Week is Mostly a Breeze

For the most part, highs will be in the 40s and 50s going forward into the work week without a lot of opportunities for precipitation.

Temperatures are in the mid-30s at daybreak Monday morning, and more clouds are expected as the day goes along.

Tuesday is an exception for precipitation. Early on, showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast initially. Later on in the day, a line of thunderstorms is expected to flare up that could be strong or even severe. It’s a very similar setup to what we just experienced Friday, but a lower risk locally. The best chance will be to our south and east. If severe weather becomes more likely locally, and Alert Day will be added in the future.

Heading into Wednesday morning, some rain and snow showers are both possible. Although the biggest impacts are expected to be farther north.

If you are looking forward to another day of 50s and 60s, that will become more of a possibility towards the end of the upcoming week.