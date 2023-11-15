Unusual warmth continues through Thursday

Wednesday’s weather has been about as nice and mild as it can get for mid-November. Temperatures have been well above average without breaking any records, and the sunshine has been complemented by a very light wind. Changes are ahead for the end of the week, but we’ll get them one step at a time. Unusually warm air is going to stick around for the majority of Thursday, and that will come with a wind gusting up to 45mph from time to time. Strong winds will last almost all of Thursday into Thursday night. A cold front arrives Thursday evening and that will provide the most substantial change in the weather since the beginning of the month.

Temperatures will tumble Thursday night into Friday as a strong, northwesterly wind delivers Canadian air to the region. Friday’s highs will drop back to about 40 degrees for most of us, meaning most of the day will be spent in the 30s. Aside from colder air, that front won’t be delivering any other shocks to the system. We’ll have to wait until Monday night for another front to bring a chance of rain turning to snow.

This coming weekend is looking quiet and cool with more seasonable temperatures and a fair amount of sunshine. Next week will be cooler, still seasonable, until around Thanksgiving. Another push of cooler air arriving around the middle of next week will bring Thanksgiving Day highs back to the 20s and 30s around the upper Midwest.