Unsettled weather with periodic precipitation chances early this week

A storm system passing through the region will lead to a prolonged period of unsettled weather with occasional precipitation chances head into the middle of the week.

Rain will become likely throughout the day on Monday. Some snowflakes may mix in at times especially Monday night as temperatures cool back off to near the freezing mark.

A few showers will be likely, especially heading into Tuesday afternoon. Again, some snowflakes may mix in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning before the storm exits the area.

The rest of the week and the first part of the upcoming weekend will be dry.

High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 40s through Wednesday with 50s likely during the second half of the week heading into the weekend.