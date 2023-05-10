Unsettled Weather Settles In This Weekend
A slow-moving storm system will keep our rain and t-storm chances in place going into & through the weekend. This is not the greatest news, as many will likely have outdoor plans, with the MN Fishing Opener taking place Saturday, & Mother’s Day on Sunday. You’ll want to have back-up plans to be inside each day, Saturday especially. Be sure to keep a watchful eye to the sky & the forecast if you are heading out to the lake for the MN Fishing Opener. While the forecast is calling for the better chances for storms over the weekend, we will see a few breaks between the rain & rumble chances, meaning it won’t be a complete washout of a weekend.