Typical early October weather for Thursday

After several days of above-normal temperatures thanks to a late season push of mild air, we’ll fall back to more typical October weather for Thursday.

A cold front will slide through the area leading to just some passing clouds.

Behind it, slightly cooler air will settle in as temperatures are expected to be a few degrees cooler than Wednesday as high’s will range from the mid-60s to lower 70s.

Winds will also switch from the southwest to west with occasional gusts up to 30 mph throughout the afternoon before subsiding later in the evening.