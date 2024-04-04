Twins home opener to be pleasantly cool with clouds

The Minnesota Twins return to Target Field for their 2024 season home opener on Thursday afternoon.

The Twins’ AL Central rivals the Cleveland Guardians are in town for a three game series.

First pitch on Thursday afternoon will be at approximately 3:10 PM.

Clouds will be around for a majority of the day with some breaks allowing for sunshine to squeeze through at times.

The wind will be fairly light out of the north around 10-15 mph.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50° from first pitch to the end of the game.