Tuesday: Warm, Hazy, and Worse Air Quality

Tuesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, and skies will remain mostly clear outside of hazy skies. However, air quality will be worse than the past few days. Ground-level ozone will cause the bad air quality this afternoon and evening. An Air Quality Alert will be in effect from noon to 8 PM Tuesday. While only southeast Minnesota will be part of the Alert, everyone will be impacted. Conditions will improve later Tuesday evening.

It won’t impact visibility and winds won’t allow this air to go away either. Anyone who engages in vigorous activities and/or has breathing problems will be impacted the most.