Tuesday Night Storms

After another long dry spell, we finally have a realistic shot at rain in the forecast. Late Tuesday evening, a line of thunderstorms is expected to move through. These storms could be a little strong, but widespread severe weather is not expected. We are at a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather here.

It’s a little too early to tell any exact rainfall totals from these storms, but nothing we get from them would fix our drought in one round of storms due to how extreme our drought has become.