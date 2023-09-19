Trending Sunny Today

Clouds from our overnight rain chance (mainly south of I-90 & east of I-35) will continue clearing out throughout our Tuesday. This will allow highs to return to the upper 70s close to Highway 52 & east of there, with lower 80s very likely west of I-35.

Aside from an isolated shower or two Wednesday night/Thursday morning, the weather pattern will remain quiet prior to Friday. Highs are expected to return to the lower 80s, as we hang onto the final days of summer for 2023.

Rain returns to the picture on & off throughout Friday, with a steady, light soak expected Friday night into Saturday. Steady rain at times, along with a few rumbles of thunder will carry over throughout most of Saturday.

Not only will this put a damper on any of the Homecoming events for Friday/weekend, it will also cool our temperatures down to the lower 70s through the weekend, & the upper 60s starting next Wednesday.