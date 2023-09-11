Trending Dry Again This Week
Saturday picked up the most rainfall in nearly one month, with over a quarter of an inch officially in the rain gauge. While that was certainly a welcome sight, we are still in desperate need of more. Even with Saturday’s rain, we are still down over 5.5″ from where we should be by now for our year-to-date precipitation totals. And unfortunately, even with a few light showers expected at times Tuesday, the rest of the week is trending dry. This in turn will prolong & likely worsen the drought throughout the Weather First Area.