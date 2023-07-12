Tracking Wednesday’s Storms
Scattered storms will be rumbling through the Weather First Area Wednesday morning, with a few strong storms possible at times. Strong wind, large hail, heavy rain, and plenty of lightning will be possible with a few of these stronger storms through the morning. This first round of two for the day will be moving out by the mid-day, allowing for the atmosphere to recharge by the evening. A few more storms are possible then around dinner, however these will be less numerous in coverage as the morning storms.