Tracking Wednesday’s Rain
We are going to experience three rounds of rain on Wednesday, one in the morning, then again for the afternoon, with the final round expected for the late-evening. The afternoon chance will be very isolated, with a few popping up throughout the Weather First Area. The final wave will rumble through overnight, with the chance for a few strong/severe storms, mainly along & east of the Highway 52 corridor. Damaging wind & large hail will be the primary threats, especially to the east of the Mississippi River across western Wisconsin.