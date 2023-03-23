Tracking Thursday’s Snow
The majority of the snow will be wrapping up, if not over, by the time the sun comes up, or very shortly after that Thursday morning. The “worst” conditions will be along & especially south of I-90, where the heavier snow fell overnight. Roads will be snow-covered & a little slick in these areas through the morning, with conditions slowly improving by the afternoon & more-so the evening commute. It won’t be much locally, as most has melted on the roads. You’ll really notice the accumulations in the grassy areas. Thursday marks 160 days since the start of this snow season, with totals prior to this snow chance just shy of 57″, nearly 10″ above-normal!