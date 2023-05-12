Tracking the front to our south

Scattered areas of showers will dot the landscape into Saturday. Generally light in nature we’ll wait for the evening to get much substance behind the activity. Even then, all eyes are on a warm front to our south. That’ll be the focal point for the strongest storms and heaviest rains. It doesn’t look like it’ll make it into the local area. There will be a threat for flash flooding along that front so we’ll watch things closely. North Iowa is the most susceptible Saturday evening.

Showers will linger into Mother’s Day. Temperatures will suffer too as a sharp northeast wind picks up and clouds cling to the area a while into the afternoon. We’ll range from low to mid 60s from south to north on Sunday.

Past that, we’ll bounce back. Three dry days will do the area good. Temps will be in the 70s and we’ll dry out for the beginning of next week.