Tracking More Rain For The Weekend

This is a busy weekend ahead, especially with many outside plans in place for the MN Fishing Opener on Saturday & Mother’s Day on Sunday. Unfortunately, nature doesn’t look like she will be cooperating both days, with rain chances looking very likely. Keep that in mind, especially for all of the anglers heading out to the lakes this weekend. A few storms will be possible, so be sure to keep that watchful eye on the sky! Rain showers will continue for mom on her day (Sunday), meaning outdoor yardwork, and/or planting you were going to do for her will have to be put on hold for a few days. Temperatures are expected to stay pretty mild through the weekend, with the lower 70s likely, if not the upper 60s.