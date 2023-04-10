Tracking A Mild Monday
We are picking up right where the weekend left-off, on a sunny & very mild note! Our 60s we felt Saturday & Sunday are replaced with the 70s this afternoon! Our normal high for this time of the year is 53°, meaning we are about 15° above-normal. The last 70° or better day we felt was back in early November! Another thing to note for Monday, it’s the next Skywarn Severe Weather Spotter Training course! It is free to the public, starting at 6:30 Monday evening in the community center in the Mabel City Hall.