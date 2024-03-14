Thursday rain followed by cooldown heading into weekend

A storm system will bring rain to the area for some communities on Thursday before cooler and more seasonal weather arrives heading into the weekend.

Rain will be likely for areas near and south of Highway 14 early Thursday morning before transitioning to near and south of I-90 throughout the rest of the morning and afternoon as the storm system pulls away to the southeast.

Any rain will end later this afternoon with clouds remaining overhead. High temperatures will range from near or in the low 50s across southeast Minnesota to the mid-to-upper 40s across north Iowa where there is the greatest chance for rain.

Friday will be a mild day for mid March with high temperatures near 50° under a partly cloudy sky.

The weekend will be cooler with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s on Saturday with a sharp cold front sliding through Saturday night leading to highs in the 30s on Sunday.

It’ll be a blustery weekend with winds gusting up to 35 mph at times both Saturday and Sunday leading to wind chills likely in the teens and 20s on Sunday as the colder air gets established.