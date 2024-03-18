Thursday & Friday Snow Update

An Alberta Clipper remains in the forecast for Thursday night and Friday morning. Any rain or mix element is expected to remain south. Snowfall totals are forecasted to be at their highest in southern Minnesota, mainly up by Highway-14 and north. Totals are trending around 1-3″, but newer data on Tuesday should help clear things up more.

This snow is also expected to accumulate. With cooler temperatures in the forecast (right around the freezing point for highs except for Tuesday) it will be easier for snow to accumulate than if the snow took place on a cool day directly after the 50s and 60s we had last week.

This clipper could feature some impressive snowfall rates, allowing for limited visibility. You will need to give yourself extra time on the morning commute Friday.