Thunderstorms on Monday

After we switch over from snow to rain heading into Monday, we will keep rain chances throughout the entire day. During Monday afternoon and early evening, however, will be an interesting case.

We will have a little energy to work with in our atmosphere. This will allow for some thunderstorms to develop. There is even an outside shot that one or two of them could become strong to severe. For this to happen, we would need some clearing during the morning, allowing us to build the energy needed for this to take place. As of when this article is being written, it is unlikely we get to that point locally (but not completely out of the realm of possibility). Should storms get strong enough, hail and high winds would be primary threats. This is reserved for northern Iowa where it will be warmer on Monday.

After a cold front passes through late Monday, that will be the end of outright showers and thunderstorms. We will switch back to a rain/snow mix by Tuesday morning.