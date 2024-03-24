The snowiest day of the season!!

A Winter Weather Advisory originally set to expire at 7 PM Sunday has been extended until 10 PM. Snowfall totals are still trending around 2-4″ in northern Iowa and 4-6″ in southern Minnesota with potential for more if the transition from snow to rain takes until well after sunset Sunday. The earlier/later the transition, the lower/higher the snowfall totals. An Alert Day will be in effect today due to this snow.

A stream of warm air will move in overnight into Monday, transitioning us into rain all day on Monday. We will also have a little energy to work with, so don’t be surprised to hear some thunder either.

By Tuesday, we are back to a rain & snow mix which is wrapped up by the end of the day Tuesday. Gusty winds will be present the whole time this system is in our area, so snow will blow around and limit visibility. Although warmer temperatures on Monday will melt a good amount of this snow off, which will help with getting snow cleared.

Temperatures are in the 30s for highs both Sunday and Tuesday while we get into the upper-40s and low-50s on Monday. After a couple more cooler days, we are back near or in the low-50s by Friday next week with another (though much lighter) rainfall chance on that same day.