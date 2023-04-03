The other side of the system

Severe weather targets our southeast. Blizzard conditions and heavy snow targets our northwest.

Some would call this the Goldilocks forecast as we cruise through avoiding the impacts of both. We will.

Sure the temps will be cold on Wednesday , but the major snow (6-12″) stays into the Dakotas and NW Minnesota. We’ll be lucky to see a few minor snow showers produce a dusting for mid-week. For now we’re calling it flurries and a few raindrops early. No impacts are expected locally from any wintry effects.