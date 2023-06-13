The Heat is Back On!!

After a couple days where temperatures were much cooler, we won’t be seeing that going forward. We’re back into the 80s today with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A couple isolated showers could linger super early Tuesday, but the low that is supporting this rain is going to be too far east for it to be a factor on Tuesday (not like we saw a lot of rain anyways).

Skies clear up for the rest of the work week. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper-80s Wednesday and Thursday. Friday also brings the possibility for some isolated showers with Saturday now being the best chance for rain locally.

After a few days of really good air quality, we are looking at some smoke returning from the wildfires in Ontario. This will be more of a factor Wednesday and Thursday.