Take Pride in the Sunshine

We have plenty of sunshine going forward in the forecast. Whether you are heading to Rochester Pride at Soldiers Field or are looking to get outdoor chores done around the house, the next several days offer that and then some. Warmer weather is also expected heading into the work week.

It’s also going to be very comfortable warmth too. It’s not until the second half of the work week where we have a little more moisture to work with along with some isolated, at best, rain chances.