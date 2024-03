Sunshine returns to the sky across the ABC 6 Weather First area as the week comes to a close along with mild and well above average temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the low-to-mid 50s for highs which is around 15° to 20° above average for mid-March.

Some clouds will arrive later in the afternoon and late Friday night as a cold front slips south across the area bringing some gusty winds and cooler temperatures heading into the weekend.