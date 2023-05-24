Sunshine Continues, Isolated Rain Chance

Temperatures are going to be cooling off overnight into the upper-40s and low-50s. In addition, we could see a couple pop-up showers. Any rain we do get will be very light.

Air quality will remain moderate all across our area the rest of Wednesday. A cold front from the north will allow for some of the haze off to our north to sink. Although, it won’t be nearly as much as we saw last week. Unless you are someone with severe breathing problems, you shouldn’t run into trouble.

High pressure will dominate the second half of the work week starting Thursday. Temperatures get warmer and warmer going forward, with us in the mid to upper-80s by this time next week.