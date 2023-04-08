Sunshine and Some MUCH Warmer Weather

By KAALTV
Spencer Furman

The hype is justified!! Temperatures are only going to be warming up the next few days. Skies will be mostly clear overall for a majority of the upcoming week.

We do have a very small chance for a few sprinkles late Sunday, but they won’t cause any impacts. Winds will be a fair bit gusty throughout the week, which will make it difficult for us to experience humid conditions.

Highs are in the 60s again Sunday before 70s all work week. A few 80s cannot be ruled out towards the middle of the week around the border and in northern Iowa.

It gets a little colder and rainier towards next weekend, but severe weather is not in the forecast.