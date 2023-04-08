Sunshine and Some MUCH Warmer Weather

The hype is justified!! Temperatures are only going to be warming up the next few days. Skies will be mostly clear overall for a majority of the upcoming week.

We do have a very small chance for a few sprinkles late Sunday, but they won’t cause any impacts. Winds will be a fair bit gusty throughout the week, which will make it difficult for us to experience humid conditions.

Highs are in the 60s again Sunday before 70s all work week. A few 80s cannot be ruled out towards the middle of the week around the border and in northern Iowa.

It gets a little colder and rainier towards next weekend, but severe weather is not in the forecast.