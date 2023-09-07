Sunny, warmer Friday into Saturday

Clouds will finally exit the region later Thursday evening and it’s going to turn pretty cool under a mostly clear sky Thursday night into Friday morning. With a very light to calm wind Friday morning, there will be some patchy fog forming early in the morning. It won’t take too long for that fog to dissipate, and once it’s gone, we’re in for a sunny, warm, quiet Friday! More of the same is ahead for the first half of the weekend with highs returning to about 80° Saturday afternoon.

A front will push through Saturday evening and will be the focus for some shower and thunderstorm activity, with the majority of that being showers. Once again, not all of us will receive rain out of that front, and for those who do, rainfall totals will be less than a quarter inch. Most locations will be lucky to receive a tenth of an inch of rain. A few, light showers will be possible Sunday, but it won’t be raining all day and amounts will remain very light, closer to just a trace to a few hundredths for those lucky enough to see a shower. Next week’s temperatures will remain seasonably mild, closer to about 70° for the most part, give or take a couple degrees.