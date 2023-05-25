Sunny & Very Comfy Today

We are tracking another sunny & very comfortable day throughout the Weather First Area, as temperatures warm from the lower 50s to the lower & middle 70s this afternoon. A little haze will be present once again, with the area staying sunny & rain-free.

In fact, the area has been rain-free for the last 11 days now, 0.88″ was the last measurable rainfall for the area back on May 14. The rain-free trend will continue into & through our Memorial Day Weekend, with any chance for rain holding off until the second half of next Tuesday. A completely rain-free three-day Memorial Day Weekend will be the first one for our area since 2014!

Temperatures will continue to warm heading into & through the holiday weekend, the result of our sunny & dry stretch. Look for highs returning to the lower 80s starting Sunday, with middle 80s possibly on the way for the middle of next week!