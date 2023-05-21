Sunny Skies Continue

We are nowhere near done with sunshine in the forecast. High pressure remains close heading into the work week. Temperatures remain in the upper-70s and low-80s heading into the work week.

A cooler, Canadian high will track south off to our east towards Michigan and Wisconsin, but we will still be close enough to it to where we will have more sunny skies to look forward to.

Chances for rain this week remain slim. Outside of a very outside chance for rain late Wednesday or early Thursday, we are not looking at rain in the forecast until next weekend.