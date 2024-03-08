Sunny, pleasantly cool weekend ahead

High pressure will settle in overhead leading to a quiet, cool and bright weekend ahead.

Clouds will clear Friday night as the high pressure builds in sending in a push of dry air.

Saturday will be a sunny day, but a breezy northwest wind gusting to 25 mph at times, will bring in some chilly air. High temperatures are expected to be near or in the low 40s. The sky remains clear for Saturday night with lows dropping into the upper teens to lower 20s by Sunday morning.

Sunshine returns on Sunday as the high pressure still play a factor in the weather. It’ll be more positioned to the south with the wind shifting to the west allowing for some mild air to build in with high temperatures climbing into the upper 40s to lower 50s.