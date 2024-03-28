Sunny, chilly and quiet Thursday

Sunshine returns to the sky on Thursday making for a bright day across the Weather First area.

The sun won’t provide a lot of warm unfortunately as colder air continues to grip the area. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s from north-to-south.

The wind is also expected to be light out of the west around 5-10 mph.

Clouds will start to trickle in late Thursday night into Friday as moisture begins to move back into the area. Temperatures will drop into the low 20s by Friday morning.