Sunny, But Chilly Wednesday
Even though the morning clouds clear out & a sun-filled sky returns for the forecast, high temperatures are struggling this afternoon. Morning wind chills are on either side of 0°, with minor improvements there by the afternoon as well. Look for sunshine, a lighter wind, but highs only in the upper 20s, if not the lower 30s. Later today, this evening actually, there’s a Skywarn Severe Weather Spotter Training Course at the Empire Event Center in Rochester, starting at 6:30. It’s free to the public, and a great way to learn a little about severe storms, spotting them, and how to stay safe in times of severe weather.