Sunday Night: Strong Storm Threat Even Lower
As if the threat for strong to severe storms was low already, it just got even lower. Colder temperatures and earlier showers and thunderstorms have helped to reduce the risk locally. In addition, convection is expected to be initiated even farther south than what originally seemed possible. With storms firing farther south, it will make it difficult for storms to track closer to Highway-18 (let alone any farther north). If we do manage to get a stronger (or even severe storm), hail would be the primary threat.