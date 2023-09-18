Summer warmth to wrap up the season

We’re in the final stretch of summer days, as the autumnal equinox is coming up this Saturday at 1:49 AM this Saturday. For the rest of this week, daytime highs will run in the upper 70s to lower 80s with plenty of sunshine and the chance of an isolated thundershower or two. The rest of Monday should remain pretty quiet, although a few showers or a thunderstorm will be possible in north-northeast Iowa and far southeast Minnesota late this evening. Any activity that develops there should move to the east in southwest Wisconsin by Tuesday morning.

Generally warm and dry conditions will continue until the end of the week when there is a chance of a few more thunderstorms developing from Friday into Saturday. Overnight lows will remain comfortably cool, dropping to the 50s for most of us, and daytime highs this week will wander around 80 degrees. This is a bit warmer than normal for mid-September but not too far off the mark for what we’d expect to see this time of year. Fingers crossed for a few more downpours late this week!