Summer Vibes Continue Today

We are tracking another sunny & overall warm day, as our high temperatures return to the upper 70s & the lower 80s area wide. A little smoke will try to return to the area today, however it won’t be as bad as it was at times last week.

The weather pattern for the most part will be a quiet one this week, aside from an isolated shower/t-storm or two Wednesday, we are trending sunny & dry. High temperatures are staying put in the 80° range again Tuesday, before “falling” to the low/mid 70s starting Wednesday.

The long-range forecast models are showing our temperatures increasing, unfortunately along with our rain chances going into & through the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend.