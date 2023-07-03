Summer heat and storms the focus of today’s forecast

The potential of stronger storms developing Tuesday evening, right as many communities will be hosting fireworks displays has prompted an Alert Day as a heads-up to the possibility of strong to severe storms Tuesday evening to night.

Meanwhile, heat has returned and highs are reaching 90 degrees around much of central and southern Minnesota and north Iowa today. This warmth is going to last through the 4th of July before a front brings highs back down to and even below average later this week. That same front will be the focus for thunderstorm activity along and ahead of it.

Regarding the storm potential Tuesday, I expect we’ll see a few downpours or small thunderstorms develop briefly during the morning to early afternoon. Even with some of that activity, temperatures will still run close to 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon. The threat for stronger to severe thunderstorms on Independence Day is primarily from 6pm to Midnight Tuesday night. The primary concern is for damaging winds and there may be some hail with a few storms. We’ll have all the latest alerts here and on-air.