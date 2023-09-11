Struggling To Get To 70 Today

We are starting out the week right where Sunday left off, comfortably cool. Early fog will be possible for some, with the clouds slow to clear out as the day continues. This will help keep our temperatures belowaverage, in the middle to upper 60s for afternoon highs.

This will be the continuing trend for the first half of the week, with cooler mornings in the middle 40s & highs in the middle to upper 60s Tuesday & Wednesday. A few light, isolated showers are possible Tuesday, especially east of I-35, with Wednesday trending sunny as well.

Any rain we see will remain very light, not aiding much, if any, in the on-going drought throughout the Weather First Area. Highs are slowly rebounding starting Thursday, as they return to the middle & upper 70s. This will be the continuing trend into & through the upcoming weekend.