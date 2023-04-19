Strong storms rise north, more rain tomorrow

A few stronger storms are possible after dark, especially across north Iowa. Look for this activity to build to our southwest and move in after 9 PM. Some gusty wind and hail would be the threats if a storm does gain some strength. Widespread severe weather is not anticipated.

Rain is a fixture overnight. We’ll see this first wave of storms move through. A second wave arrives just before sunrise and extends through mid-day. Another 3/4″ to 1 1/2″ of rain is expected out of both combined. Snowflakes try to return for Friday evening. No accumulation is expected. Each of the next two days will be quite breezy, especially for Thursday afternoon/evening.

Temperatures briefly pop as we’re nipped by the warm sector of air Thursday morning. We’ll hit the mid 50s to low 60s and then fall back to the 40s quickly for the afternoon. Temps remain cool through the weekend before moderation next week.