Strong Storms Possible Friday

We are tracking a light, soaking rain moving into and through the Weather First area Thursday into Friday, with many areas seeing around an inch of rainfall. This will also be the timeframe for the first thunderstorms of the season, with a few strong, possibly severe storms Friday afternoon. Right now timing will be key, so will the position of a warm front lifting north with this system. Right now the overall better threat for sever storms will be throughout central & east-central Iowa, however, locations south of I-90, especially along and south of Highway 18 throughout northern Iowa. All severe weather threats will be possible, including tornadoes, along with large hail, and damaging wind, should any storm become severe. Be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online for the latest forecast regarding this very complex storm.