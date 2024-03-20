Strong storm to bring variety of weather Sunday to Tuesday

A strong and complex storm system will bring a variety of weather to the area beginning Saturday night and lasting through Tuesday including rain, snow and gusty winds.

Snow will be likely sometime Saturday night through Sunday with a few inches of accumulations possible. Warmer air will move in on Monday with snow likely changing to rain as temperatures warm into the 40s.

As the storm pulls further away on Tuesday and cold air wraps in behind the storm, rain may change back to snow if there is any moisture available.

The storm will also lead to blustery winds with gusts of 30-40 mph possible at times Sunday through Monday.

There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding this storm and it’s overall track which will play a key role in temperatures and when any changeover from one precipitation type to another will occur.

Expect further details to be ironed out as it gets closer.