Strong storm to bring variety of impacts late weekend into next week

A large and complex storm will cook up a variety of impacts to the ABC 6 Weather First area including rain, snow and gusty winds.

The storm will organize and develop in the central plains and track northeast toward the area late Saturday night into Sunday leading to precipitation.

There is still a lot of uncertainty on the evolution of the storm and its track which will play a huge role in determining the precipitation type along with the temperatures which is critical in whether it will be snow, rain or a mix of both.

There is also indication that another piece of energy will swing through on Monday and Tuesday leading to more rain and/or snow. There’s the possibility of heavy snowfall somewhere close by the area which will be determined by the overall storm track.

The storm will also pack some gusty winds beginning Saturday night and lasting through Tuesday.

Expect details to be ironed out in the days ahead.