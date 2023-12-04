Storms stay clear leading to quiet weather heading into weekend

A clipper system passing through Monday night is looking like the only precipitation chance heading into the weekend.

Some light snow will be possible Monday evening lasting into the overnight hours on Tuesday with a coating to 0.5″ possible in areas near and south of Highway 14,

A storm system will pass through northern Minnesota on Thursday sending a cold front through, however with dry air in place, precipitation is not expected.

Another stronger system will develop in the southern plains and track northeast through Missouri into Illinois and head towards the Great Lakes region on Saturday and Sunday. As of now, this system is expected to miss the local area, however a shift to the north is possible considering it is still several days out.

The ABC 6 Weather First team will continue to monitor the trends and adjust the forecast as we get closer.