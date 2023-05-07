Storms Return Late Sunday

Sunday is dry for most of the day, then more storms develop early in the evening and continue through sunset. A few of these storms could become strong or even severe, but a much more favorable environment exists to our south towards Des Moines. Hail would be the primary threat with damaging winds being a secondary threat should these storms reach severe weather guidelines.

Storms weaken overnight, and most of the storms are out of the area by early Monday morning. By the time our rain chances are over, anything still around is showers.

After this weekend, we have a mostly dry week ahead with a nice, mild stretch ahead. Highs are expected to be in the 70s for highs all week, with slightly warmer temperatures each day leading up to next weekend.