Storms push through Thursday

The second part of Thursday will bring our best chance for rain on the week. Showers and storms will kick up on a cold front as it moves through.

The main window is from 1 PM to 9 PM. Although a stray shower may fall outside that bounds. This activity moves in from the west and exits in the east. Any one point can only expect rain in about a 3 hour stretch.

Ingredients are lacking when it comes to the severe potential. We’ll be expecting garden variety showers and t-storms on the day.

Those who see a t-storm may see more than 1/4″. Those who don’t will likely fall short of that mark. We should avoid significant heavy rainfall.