Storms overnight, isolated severe threat

Two more distinct waves of rain are on the way. The first arrives after 9PM with another cluster of showers and thunderstorms. This activity will already be established to our southwest and move in.

Our atmosphere will not be as favorable for severe weather as it will be to our southwest. Temperatures are a big limiting factor with a stable layer of air down near the surface. An isolated strong/severe storm may be able to survive long enough to produce some gusty wind and hail. Those are the threats locally. The threat of widespread severe weather is low.