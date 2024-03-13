Storm to bring rain for some Thursday

A storm system will bring the chance of rain for some in the ABC 6 Weather First area on Thursday.

Energy from a storm system over the southwest United States will swing into the region beginning late Wednesday night and throughout the day on Thursday.

The deepest moisture and better overall dynamics are expected to stay well south of the area. However, some rain will be possible for areas near and south of I-90 beginning late Wednesday night with a few showers popping up throughout the day on Thursday. Dry air on the heels of a northeast wind will limit the northern extent of any rain.

The heaviest rains look to fall across a portion of north and northeast Iowa where amounts up to 0.50″ are possible. This axis of heavier rain still may shift a bit.

The threat for any organized severe weather remains to the south across eastern/southeastern Iowa, northeast Missouri and west/central Illinois where a warm front and the better moisture and instability will be located.

The clouds and rain will keep temperatures cool in the 40s and 50s.